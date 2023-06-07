NEET UG Result 2023 To Be Declared in the Second Week of June: Details Here

The NEET UG Result is likely to be declared in the second week of June, probably on 15 June 2023. Candidates who appeared in the NEET UG Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

According to The Indian Express, " The NTA has given the parliamentary committee assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by June second week. This assurance was given by NTA to the committee recently."

The NEET UG Exam was conducted in different states of the country on 7 May 2023 except Manipur because of some violence. However, the candidates from 10 different states of Manipur appeared in the NEET UG Exam today.