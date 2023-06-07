NEET UG Result 2023 To Be Declared in the Second Week of June: Details Here

NEET UG Result 2023 may be announced on 15 June. Important Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The NEET UG Result is likely to be declared in the second week of June, probably on 15 June 2023. Candidates who appeared in the NEET UG Exam 2023 can download and check their scores on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
According to The Indian Express, " The NTA has given the parliamentary committee assurance that NEET UG 2023 results will be declared latest by June second week. This assurance was given by NTA to the committee recently."
The NEET UG Exam was conducted in different states of the country on 7 May 2023 except Manipur because of some violence. However, the candidates from 10 different states of Manipur appeared in the NEET UG Exam today.
Earlier, the NEET UG Answer Key and OMR Sheets were released by the concerned officials for candidates to calculate their tentative scores. The answer key was provisional and students were allowed to raise objections in case of any discrepancy. The last date to object the NEET answer key was till 6 June 2023, 11:50 pm. Check this space regularly to get the latest details on NEET UG 2023.
Let us read about how to download and check the NEET UG Result 2023.
Once released, candidates can follow the below steps to download and check the NEET UG Result 2023.
Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for NEET UG Result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores carefully.
Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)