UGC NET 2023 Answer Key Declared: Check ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Objection Dates Here

The UGC NET 2023 answer key can be downloaded from the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency, NTA formally released the UGC NET 2023 answer key on Thursday, 23 March, for interested candidates to check and download it. It is important to note that the UGC NET answer key 2023 is available on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in for everyone. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination on the scheduled dates are requested to download the provisional answer key on time. They must go through the provisional key carefully.
All candidates should download the UGC NET 2023 answer key as soon as possible. While downloading the UGC NET provisional answer key from the website, one must go through the latest announcements and important dates on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert so they can know about the latest announcements from the exam conducting body, which is the NTA.
The National Testing Agency, NTA announces important dates and details on the website so that candidates can go through them whenever they want. The complete schedule of the UGC NET 2023 is also available on the official website for interested and concerned students.
It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key and question paper with recorded responses of the December 2022 cycle (phases I-V), which was held between 21 February to 16 March 2023.
All candidates must submit their objections by 25 March, by 11:50 pm, otherwise, their challenges will not be considered by the agency.
Here are the steps candidates must follow to download the UGC NET 2023 provisional answer key that was released recently:
Go to the official site of the UGC NET exam - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the active link that states UGC NET 2023 Answer Key on the homepage.
Enter your login details and tap on submit to check the answer key.
Your provisional key will open on the screen.
Check the details on the answer key and download it from the website.
Save a hard copy of the provisional answer key.
