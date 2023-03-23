KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registrations: Apply From 27 March; Details Here

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially released the registration schedule for Class 1 admission for the academic year 2023-24. As per the latest official details available online, the KVS Class 1 admission 2023-24 registrations are set to begin on 27 March. It is important to note that the admission schedule is available on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents are requested to go through the schedule carefully and register their children on time.