KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registrations: Apply From 27 March; Details Here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 registration dates are stated here.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has officially released the registration schedule for Class 1 admission for the academic year 2023-24. As per the latest official details available online, the KVS Class 1 admission 2023-24 registrations are set to begin on 27 March. It is important to note that the admission schedule is available on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Parents are requested to go through the schedule carefully and register their children on time.
The KVS Class 1 admission 2023-24 registrations will take place on the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Once the registration process formally begins on the scheduled date, parents have to finish the required steps soon. They should go through the eligibility criteria, application fee details, and other updates on the website before the application process for Class 1 admission begins for all.
Parents should keep a close eye on the official website after finishing the registration process. All the essential details regarding the admission will be updated on the website and parents have to complete the necessary steps accordingly if they want their children to be considered for Class 1 admission.
An official notice on the website reads, "Online Registration for Admission to Class-I in Kendriya Vidyalayas for the Academic Year 2023-24 will commence at 10:00 am on 27.03.2023 and will close at 07:00 pm on 17.04.2023. The Admission details are available on the website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and Android MobileApp."
It is important to note that the minimum age for Class 1 admission is 6 years.
Here are the steps parents must follow to register their children for the KVS Class 1 admission 2023-24:
Visit the official website - kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.
Click on the active registration link on the homepage.
Fill out the KVS Class 1 application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Tap on the submit option after cross-checking all details.
You must download a copy of the registration form for your reference and take a printout if needed.
