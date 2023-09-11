TS TET Hall Ticket 2023 Declared: Download From tstet.cgg.gov.in; Exam Date Here

The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana officially declared the TS TET hall ticket 2023 recently for all registered candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam. It is important to note that the TS TET hall ticket is available on the official website - tstet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are requested to download the hall tickets from the website soon if they want to appear for the upcoming exam. One can also go through the latest announcements stated online.

