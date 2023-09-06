JAM 2024 Registration Starts on jam.iitm.ac.in; Know Exam Date and Details Here

IIT JAM 2024 registration officially started on 5 September for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) formally began the online registration for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) recently. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to finish the JAM 2024 registration by the deadline on the official website. You have to go to the website - jam.iitm.ac.in to fill out the registration form. Verify all the details and then submit your form to avoid any problems later on. Interested candidates should be alert after registering themselves.
Everybody should note that the JAM 2024 registration began on 5 September and you can start filling out the form now. Visit the official website - jam.iitm.ac.in to know all the latest details about the application process and the exam. The admission test date is also announced by the exam-conducting body for those who are preparing for it.
To know the IIT JAM exam date and other important details, you have to browse through the official website. All the important details are stated online so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
You have to fill out the form on time and check the details carefully. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the admission exam if they do not fill out the registration form by the deadline.
The IIT Madras has decided to conduct the JAM 2024 on 11 February 2024, for all registered candidates. One should take note of the exam date and appear for it.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the JAM 2024 registration online by the deadline:
Go to the official website of IIT JAM - jam.iitm.ac.in.
Click on the link that says "JOAPS 2024 candidates portal" on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing your name, roll number, and email ID.
Fill out the JAM 2024 registration form carefully.
Select the test paper and exam city.
Pay the fee and submit the form.
Take a printout for the future.
