The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has officially declared the Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2023 admit card for all interested candidates who registered for the exam. As per the latest official details available online, the MP Police Constable admit card 2023 is available for download on the official website – esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the recruitment exam must download the admit card soon from the website and check the details printed on it.
Applicants were patiently waiting for the MP Police Constable admit card 2023 to release so they could download it online. It is important to note that the selection board has activated the admit card link only on the official site – esb.mp.gov.in. No candidate should download the admit card from any other website as that can be false.
Candidates should download the MP Police Constable admit card from the website before the examination begins. For all the latest updates and announcements from the selection board, one should visit the official site.
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Exam: Details
As per the latest official details, the Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2023 is set to be held from 12 August to 12 September, for all registered candidates.
It is important to note that the MP Police Constable recruitment examination will be conducted in 13 districts across the state. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board to fill up approximately 7090 constable vacancies.
One should remember that candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card; therefore, it is important to download it from the website as soon as possible.
Everyone should keep their login details ready before downloading the MP Police Constable recruitment exam admit card online.
MP Police Constable 2023 Admit Card: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the MP Police Constable 2023 admit card online:
Visit the official site – esb.mp.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "Test Admit Card – Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2023" on the home page.
Enter your credentials and click on submit.
Your admit card will display on the screen.
Check the exam date, time, and other details on the admit card.
Download it from the website and keep a hard copy with yourself.
