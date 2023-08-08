The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has officially declared the Police Constable Recruitment Test – 2023 admit card for all interested candidates who registered for the exam. As per the latest official details available online, the MP Police Constable admit card 2023 is available for download on the official website – esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the recruitment exam must download the admit card soon from the website and check the details printed on it.

Applicants were patiently waiting for the MP Police Constable admit card 2023 to release so they could download it online. It is important to note that the selection board has activated the admit card link only on the official site – esb.mp.gov.in. No candidate should download the admit card from any other website as that can be false.