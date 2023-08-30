CBSE Issued Sample Questions Papers & Marking Scheme 2024 for Class 10, 12 Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Sample Questions Papers and Marking Scheme Released for Class 10 and 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the sample question papers and marking scheme for candidates who are going to appear in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The main purpose of releasing the CBSE 10, 12 sample question papers is to help students in preparing for the examination more effectively, and overcoming the preparation gaps, if there are any. By solving the sample question papers, will get a confidence to successfully qualify the CBSE Board exams.

The CBSE 10, 12 marking scheme will give students an idea about how the answers are evaluated, and how the marks are awarded. Since the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2024 are approaching, the availability of sample papers and marking scheme is significant.