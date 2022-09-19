TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Begins Today: Check Website; Know Latest Details Here

TS PGECET 2022 Counselling is scheduled to begin on 19 September.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is ready to officially start the counselling process for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) on Monday, 19 September. All interested and eligible candidates must note that the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Round 1 process is scheduled to end on 2 October. Candidates are allowed to apply for the counselling process via the official website - tsche.ac.in within the deadline.
All the important dates about the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling are available on the official website – tsche.ac.in. Candidates are requested to complete the application process online. It is important to note that all the candidates should remember the last date of the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Round 1 process. They should go through the other important details on the site.
According to the official details available, approximately 11,931 candidates got qualified to participate in the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling. The result was officially declared on 3 September for all the candidates.
Now, the Manabadi TS PGECET 2022 Counselling is set to officially begin from Monday, 19 September, so the eligible candidates should finish the process.
Here are the simple and easy steps that candidates should follow to apply for the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling online:
Visit the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) – tsche.ac.in
Click on the link that states Manabadi TS PGECET 2022 Counselling on the home page
Log in and apply online by filling out the registration form correctly as per the instructions
Pay the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling fee online
Select your college and course and submit the form
Download the confirmation page from the website and save a copy of the same
You can know all the latest updates and details about the Manabadi TS PGECET 2022 on the official website
