TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Begins Today: Check Website; Know Latest Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is ready to officially start the counselling process for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) on Monday, 19 September. All interested and eligible candidates must note that the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Round 1 process is scheduled to end on 2 October. Candidates are allowed to apply for the counselling process via the official website - tsche.ac.in within the deadline.

All the important dates about the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling are available on the official website – tsche.ac.in. Candidates are requested to complete the application process online. It is important to note that all the candidates should remember the last date of the TS PGECET 2022 Counselling Round 1 process. They should go through the other important details on the site.