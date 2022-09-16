ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow University Admissions 2022: Counselling Sessions To Begin Today

Candidates will have to register at the official website and pay a fee of Rs 700.

Shivangani Singh
Education
The Counselling for Lucknow University 2022 will begin today, 16 September 2022. The admissions process for various courses will begin today and continue till 19 September 2022. The counselling process will be conducted for the UG students and the process for the other courses will begin later.

Lucknow University offers various courses in the field of sciences, commerce, law, and arts. It is compulsory for the students to join the counselling process to get admitted to the university.

Lucknow University Counselling 2022: UG Courses Options 

  • LLB (5 year program)

  • BSc Agriculture

  • BLed

  • BCom

  • BBA

Lucknow University Counselling 2022: Choice of Subject 

The candidates who will make it to the merit list will have to log in on the official website and register themselves to choose their preferred subjects and colleges. The candidates willing to take admissions in BA or BSc will have to choose at least three options.

The university will conduct the counselling through online mode.

Lucknow University Counselling 2022: Registration Fee

The candidates willing to take admission in various courses under Lucknow University will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 700 and in case students do not get their chosen or preferred seats, they will get back Rs 500.

For more updates regarding the admission and counselling process, candidates can visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in

