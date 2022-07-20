TS PGECET Exam 2022: Admit Cards To Be Out Today on 20 July, Check Details Here
TS PGECET Admit Card 2022 will be released today on 20 July 2022 on the official website at 5:00 pm.
TS PGECET, Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test exam 2022 is going to be held on Friday, 29 July 2022. This year the TS PGECET exam 2022 is conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education).
The TS PGECET Admit Card 2022 will be released today, 20 July 2022 by 5:00 pm on the official website (pgecet.tsche.ac.in). Candidates can download their TS PGECET hall tickets from the website by submitting their personal credentials like application number, passwords, etc that was generated during the time of TS PGECET application form submission.
TS PGECET is a state-level examination that is conducted by TSCHE to make students eligible for different PG courses including Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture, Technology, and more. Please check the complete list of courses on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
TS PGECET 2022: Examination Date
The TS PGECET exam 2022 will be conducted by the Osmania University from Friday, 29 July 2022 to Monday, 01 August 2022. The complete details about the exam like timing, exam centre,and exam shift will be mentioned on the TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket that will be released today, Wednesday, 20 July 2022.
On the day of TS PGECET exam 2022, candidates should keep their hall tickets with them. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.
TS PGECET Admit Card 2022 (Direct Link): Steps To Download
Candidates should remeber that the TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2022 will be released today, 20 July 2022 on the official website at 5 pm. once available, following steps should be taken to download the admit card.
Go to the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Updates' section.
Search the link that reads as 'Download TS PGECET Hall Ticket 2022 (direct link).'
Click on the direct link and a 'Candidate Login' page will appear on your computer screen.
Enter the details like application number and password.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print your TS PGECET admit card 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.