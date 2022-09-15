AP TET 2022: Final Answer Key Out, Result To Be Released Soon; Details Here

AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) result 2022 is expected to be declared today, 15 September 2022 by the AP DSC (Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education). Candidates who appeared in the AP TET exam 2022 can check their results from the official website, aptet.apcfss.in and Manabadi.

Before the announcement of the result, the concerned authorities released the AP TET Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates can use this answer key to calculate their final AP TET scores.

AP TET Exam is conducted to make candidates eligible for teaching students of classes 1 to 8 in any school within the state. To qualify the exam, candidates have to score minimum pass marks.