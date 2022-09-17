TS ECET 2022: Seat Allotment Result Will Be Declared Today, Check Details Here

TSCHE (Telangana State Council of Higher Education) Hyderabad is all set to release the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) Result 2022 today, on 17 September 2022 on its official website, tsecet.nic.in. All the candidates who have successfully qualified the TS ECET Exam 2022 and have applied for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result on the website, starting today.

According to an official schedule released by TSCHE on the website, candidates will be able to pay self-reporting and tuition fee online from 17 to 22 September 2022.

TS ECET exam is held for candidates who want to seek admission into different engineering courses across various engineering and pharmacy colleges of the state. Candidates who have a diploma degree in BSc Mathematics and Pharmacy are eligible for the exam.