TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates Released: Check the Dates on TSCHE Website

TS EAMCET ECET 2022 Exam dates: Here are all the important details.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the TS EAMCET and TS ECET exam dates 2022.
Candidates who are appearing for the examinations can check the Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) dates on the official website of the TSCHE - tsche.ac.in.
The official website has all the latest information regarding the examination and the schedule as well.
Candidates can take a look at the website and download the schedule for their reference.
It is important for the candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET and TS ECET exam 2022 to know the examination dates beforehand so that there is no confusion during the exam.
Every detail is available on the official website – tsche.ac.in. so the candidates can check if they want to know something regarding the exam.
TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates
Candidates should download the Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) timetable so that they can refer to it whenever required.
According to the schedule published by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 July 2022.
Candidates appearing for the examination should take proper note of these dates.
As per the schedule, the TSCHE has decided to hold the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 on 13 July 2022.
It is to be noted that the Telangana CETs are conducted so that the candidates can take admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Candidates get the chance to study in reputable colleges and universities in the state of Telangana.
TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam: Details
Candidates should know that the TS EAMCET and ECET is decided to be conducted in over 100 exam centres.
The mode of the examination is decided to be computer-based (CBT) and the duration will be of three hours.
All the information regarding the TS EAMCET registrations and ECET application form will be announced via an official notification so that the candidates stay updated.
They can also check the official website – tsche.ac.in. to stay updated about all the latest details.
As of now, only the examination timetable has been formally released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
