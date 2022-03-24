ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates Released: Check the Dates on TSCHE Website

TS EAMCET ECET 2022 Exam dates: Here are all the important details.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates released on the website.</p></div>
i

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the TS EAMCET and TS ECET exam dates 2022.

Candidates who are appearing for the examinations can check the Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) dates on the official website of the TSCHE - tsche.ac.in.

The official website has all the latest information regarding the examination and the schedule as well.

Candidates can take a look at the website and download the schedule for their reference.

It is important for the candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET and TS ECET exam 2022 to know the examination dates beforehand so that there is no confusion during the exam.

Every detail is available on the official website – tsche.ac.in. so the candidates can check if they want to know something regarding the exam.

Also Read

TS EAMCET 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Result Announced

TS EAMCET 2021: Special Round Seat Allotment Result Announced
ADVERTISEMENT

TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam Dates

Candidates should download the Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) timetable so that they can refer to it whenever required.

According to the schedule published by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test will be conducted on 14, 15, 18, 19 and 20 July 2022.

Candidates appearing for the examination should take proper note of these dates.

As per the schedule, the TSCHE has decided to hold the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test 2022 on 13 July 2022.

It is to be noted that the Telangana CETs are conducted so that the candidates can take admission in various undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Candidates get the chance to study in reputable colleges and universities in the state of Telangana.

Also Read

TS Inter Exam Dates 2022: Tentative Exam Schedule for 1st, 2nd Year IPE Released

TS Inter Exam Dates 2022: Tentative Exam Schedule for 1st, 2nd Year IPE Released

TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 Exam: Details

Candidates should know that the TS EAMCET and ECET is decided to be conducted in over 100 exam centres.

The mode of the examination is decided to be computer-based (CBT) and the duration will be of three hours.

All the information regarding the TS EAMCET registrations and ECET application form will be announced via an official notification so that the candidates stay updated.

They can also check the official website – tsche.ac.in. to stay updated about all the latest details.

As of now, only the examination timetable has been formally released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Also Read

TS EAMCET 2021 Result To Be Declared Today at 11am: Report

TS EAMCET 2021 Result To Be Declared Today at 11am: Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×