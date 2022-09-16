NEET UG Counselling 2022: Date, List of Documents Required & Websites To Check

The NEET UG 2022 counselling is likely to start soon on mcc.nic.in. Know the documents required and websites to check.
MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) is likely to start the counselling process soon for NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination Test- Undergraduate) 2022. Candidates who qualified for the NEET UG Exam 2022 successfully can register for the counselling process on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
During the counselling process, 15 percent seats will be allotted to candidates that fall under the All India Quota (AIQ) and the remaining 85 percent seats will be filled by different states of the country through their own counselling policy. The NEET-UG counselling for AIQ is expected to be held in 4 rounds including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy.
Let us read about the documents required and websites to check for NEET-UG Counselling 2022.
Once the registration process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 begins, following is the list of documents that might be required by the candidates.
10th class passing marks certificate.
12th class passing marks certificate.
NEET-UG 2022 rank/scorecard.
Result notice of NEET UG Exam 2022.
Category certificate (if any).
Address Proof.
Date of birth certificate.
NEET-UG 2022 hall ticket/admit card.
Scanned copies of passport size photographs.
Scanned signature of the candidates.
Any valid ID proof like PAN card, Voter ID, or Aadhaar card.
Disability certificate (if any).
Non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).
Once the official date of NEET-UG Counselling 2022 registration is released by MCC, following is the list of websites that candidates from different states of the country should follow to apply.
Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in.
Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in.
Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in.
Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in.
West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in
Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in
Assam: dme.assam.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in
Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in
Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in
Goa: dte.goa.gov.in
Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in
Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org
Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in
Odisha: ojee.nic.in
Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in
Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon
Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in
Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in
Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org
Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in
Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in