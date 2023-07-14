Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Date Extended, Know the Details

The Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN has officially extended the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration date for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling registration window will be active till 17 July. Interested candidates who have still not applied can complete the registration process on the website - tnmedicalselection.net. One must complete the steps carefully and see there are no mistakes in the details on the registration form.

