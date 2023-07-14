Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration Date Extended, Know the Details

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration date is extended for candidates.
The Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN has officially extended the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration date for all interested candidates. It is important to note that the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling registration window will be active till 17 July. Interested candidates who have still not applied can complete the registration process on the website - tnmedicalselection.net. One must complete the steps carefully and see there are no mistakes in the details on the registration form.
Candidates are requested to finish the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration by the extended last date, which is 17 July. All the important details about the TN NEET PG counselling registration are available on the official website - tnmedicalselection.net. Any changes in the dates or important announcements by the DMER are mentioned on the site for candidates.
You must cross-check all the details on the TN NEET PG 2023 counselling registration form before submitting it online. Make sure to upload the right documents to avoid any problems or confusion later on.
As per the latest official details, the last date to submit the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration form online is 17 July, till 5 pm. The DMER has extended the date for all those candidates who are interested to apply but did not submit the form yet.
The registration fee that all candidates should pay is Rs 1000. Everyone should pay it by the last date.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to complete the Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling registration steps online:
Go to the website - tnmedicalselection.net.
Click on the link that states Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials properly.
Fill out the TN NEET PG counselling form carefully once it opens on the screen.
Upload the documents and pay the fee via the online portal.
Click on submit.
Download the counselling form from the website.
