ICSI CSEET July 2023 Registration Last Date Today: Check Details & How To Apply

The registration process for the ICSI CSEET July 2023 session is scheduled to end on Monday, 10 July. It is important to note that the Institute of Company Secretaries of India is conducting the registration process for all interested candidates. One can complete the ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration by today on the official website – icsi.edu. It is important to complete the necessary steps carefully and follow the important details announced by the exam-conducting body regarding the applications.

The ICSI CSEET July 2023 registration window will close by Monday, so candidates should finish the process soon. All the important dates and details are available on the website – icsi.edu – for those who want to take a look at them. Concerned candidates are requested to stay alert after completing the application steps to know the latest announcements.