JOSAA Counselling 2023 Round 3 Results Date: How To Download From josaa.nic.in

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is formally conducting counselling for JEE Advanced/JEE Main 2023 candidates who qualified for the examinations. It is important to note that JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 1 is over and round 2 is set to be conducted today, Tuesday, 11 July. The JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results are scheduled to be declared tomorrow, Wednesday, 12 July, as per the latest updates. One can check the result on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

As per the official details, the JOSAA Counselling 2023 round 3 results are scheduled to be declared on Wednesday, 12 July, at 5 pm. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website - josaa.nic.in to know all the latest updates about the results. It is important to note that the round 3 counselling result will be uploaded on the website.