MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today: Apply on cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will officially close the MHT CET counselling 2023 registration window for engineering courses on Friday, 7 July 2023. The ones who are interested to apply for the BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech programmes are requested to complete the process by today on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. No candidate can apply for the MHT CET 2023 counselling after the last date, as per the details stated by the entrance test cell.

Candidates completing the MHT CET counselling 2023 registration process by Friday, 7 July, should note that they have to be alert and keep a close eye on the official website to know the important announcements. The entrance test cell will state crucial dates and details on its website – cetcell.mahacet.org – so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.