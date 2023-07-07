MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today: Apply on cetcell.mahacet.org

ADVERTISEMENT
MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration: Candidates can apply for the counselling process at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will officially close the MHT CET counselling 2023 registration window for engineering courses on Friday, 7 July 2023. The ones who are interested to apply for the BE, BTech, and Integrated MTech programmes are requested to complete the process by today on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. No candidate can apply for the MHT CET 2023 counselling after the last date, as per the details stated by the entrance test cell.

Candidates completing the MHT CET counselling 2023 registration process by Friday, 7 July, should note that they have to be alert and keep a close eye on the official website to know the important announcements. The entrance test cell will state crucial dates and details on its website – cetcell.mahacet.org – so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.

You can take a look at the MHT CET counselling 2023 schedule on the website to know more about the dates. All candidates must complete the process on time if they want to enrol themselves for the engineering courses.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Application: Important Dates

As per the latest official details, the last date to confirm the MHT CET counselling 2023 application form and to complete the document verification process is 8 July.

Therefore, candidates must fill out the registration form by 7 July. Then they can appear for the document verification on time. The important dates are available online for those who want to know.

Once the document verification process is over, selected candidates can choose their preferred college and course. They will be given time to select the college and course so one should complete it carefully.

The seat allocation list will be officially declared based on the selections made by the concerned candidates. They are requested to show up at the allocated institute within the mentioned deadline.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the MHT CET counselling 2023 registration by Friday:

  • Go to the website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • Tap on the active link that states MHT CET counselling 2023 registration form on the home page.

  • Once the form opens on your screen, fill out the details and upload scanned copies of the documents.

  • Pay the required fee.

  • Click on the submit option after completing the steps.

  • Take a printout of the application form.

CET   MHT CET   MHT CET Counselling

Topics:  CET   MHT CET   MHT CET Counselling 

