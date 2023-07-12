Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Last Date Extended Till 18 July: Steps To Apply

The last date of Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration has been extended till 18 July 2023 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala.

All those aspirants who have not yet registered for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 must visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in to apply.

Candidates must remember that to apply for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling, they have to pay an application fee. The application fee is Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to general categories while as for SC, ST, and other reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 500.