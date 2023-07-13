AP ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule Out: Registrations From 14 July; Details Here

The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has officially released the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule recently for all interested candidates. One must take a look at the AP ECET counselling schedule on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in to know the registration dates and important details. You can download a copy of the counselling schedule and take a look at it whenever required. Concerned candidates are requested to complete the online registration process for counselling on time.

As per the dates mentioned on the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule, the registration process for admission is set to begin on 14 July, for all interested candidates. Candidates can complete the AP ECET 2023 counselling registration on the website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. It is important to note that the application process will take place online on the aforementioned website only.