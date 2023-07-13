AP ECET 2023 Counselling Schedule Out: Registrations From 14 July; Details Here

The AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule has been announced on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has officially released the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule recently for all interested candidates. One must take a look at the AP ECET counselling schedule on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in to know the registration dates and important details. You can download a copy of the counselling schedule and take a look at it whenever required. Concerned candidates are requested to complete the online registration process for counselling on time.
As per the dates mentioned on the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule, the registration process for admission is set to begin on 14 July, for all interested candidates. Candidates can complete the AP ECET 2023 counselling registration on the website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. It is important to note that the application process will take place online on the aforementioned website only.
You have to complete the application and document verification steps on time to be considered for AP ECET 2023 admissions. Any changes in the dates will be informed to the concerned candidates beforehand via the website so one must keep tracking it.
According to the details mentioned on the AP ECET 2023 counselling schedule, the registration process will take place from 14 July to 17 July. Candidates should fill out the form by the last date, which is 17 July.
It is important to note that the seat allotment result will be formally declared on 25 July.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the AP ECET 2023 counselling registration online:
Visit the website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
Tap on the active link that states AP ECET 2023 counselling registration form on the homepage.
Create your login credentials and fill out the form.
Upload scanned copies of the asked documents as per the measurements.
Pay the fee online and tap on submit.
Download a copy of the form to your device.
Take a printout of the registration form.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)