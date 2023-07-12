ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Last Date Extended Till 18 July: Steps To Apply

The last date to apply for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 is 18 July now.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 Last Date Extended Till 18 July: Steps To Apply
The last date of Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration has been extended till 18 July 2023 by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala.

All those aspirants who have not yet registered for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023 must visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in to apply.

Candidates must remember that to apply for the Kerala NEET PG Counselling, they have to pay an application fee. The application fee is Rs 1000 for candidates belonging to general categories while as for SC, ST, and other reserved categories, the application fee is Rs 500.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2023: Who Can Apply?

According to an official notification, "Candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG 2023 and are interested for admission to Post Graduate Medical (Degree) Courses, 2023 in the State Quota seats in Government Medical Colleges and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram and to the entire seats including Minority Quota and NRI Quota seats available in Private Self Financing Medical Colleges in Kerala can apply for it."

Steps To Apply for Kerala NEET PG 2023 Counselling

  • Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on PG admission link.

  • A registration page will open. Complete the registration process.

  • Go to the login page.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up.

  • Fill the application form carefully.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Topics:  NEET Counselling   NEET PG 

