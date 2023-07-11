NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon: Know How To Register Online

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is likely to begin the NEET UG 2023 counselling this week for all interested candidates. Students who have cleared the NEET UG 2023 exam are eligible to apply for the counselling process that is expected to start soon. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to stay alert to know the NEET UG counselling dates for this year. Everyone should take note of the latest updates from the MCC that are posted on its website – mcc.nic.in.

All candidates must note that the NEET UG 2023 counselling schedule will be updated on the official site – mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates have to appear for the counselling process on the correct dates. It is important to go through the counselling schedule carefully and take note of the important announcements by the committee. Candidates should stay informed.