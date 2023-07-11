Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed Exam 2023 Registration Starts, Check panjiyakpredeled.in

The Office of the Coordinator, Pre D El Ed and Register, Education Department have officially begun the online registration process for the Rajasthan Pre D El Ed exam 2023 for all interested candidates. Eligible and interested candidates are requested to finish the Rajasthan Pre-D El Ed exam 2023 registration on the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in. It is important to note that the registrations have already started so one must finish the required steps soon to sit for the exam.

