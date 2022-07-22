TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 Services Registration Begins on tnpsc.gov.in: Details Here

TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services registrations begin on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially invited applications for the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group 1 services) online. Interested candidates who want to register for the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services can apply for the exam on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to apply for the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services is tnpsc.gov.in. The website has all the important details, so the candidates should go through them.
The interested and eligible candidates who want to appear for the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services should visit the website – tnpsc.gov.in – to check the official notification released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). It has all the important dates, registration dates, and other details that the candidates should know about before applying for the exam.
According to the latest official details from the TNPSC, the last date to apply for the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services online via the official website is 22 August 2022.
The drive will also fill up 13 vacancies for deputy registrar of co-operative societies, seven vacancies for the assistant director for rural development, and three vacancies for district employment officer in Tamil Nadu general service.
The preliminary exam is set to be held on 30 October 2022 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. To know more about the registration fee, eligibility criteria, and other important details about the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services, one should visit tnpsc.gov.in.
Here are the steps that the candidates should follow to complete the TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services registration process:
Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) – tnpsc.gov.in.
Click on the link that states TNPSC CCSE I Group 1 services Application on the home page.
Tap on the option that states New User.
Complete the registration process by providing the required details and log in to your account.
Fill out the application form carefully, upload scanned copies of the required documents, and click on submit.
Download the application form for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)