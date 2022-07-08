BSNL NATS 2022: 55 Apprentice Positions, Check Eligibility and How To Apply
BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has released an official notification on its NATS ( National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) portal regarding 55 vacant positions for candidates who want to enroll in the NATS programme. Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official portal of NATS (portal.mhrdnats.gov.in) to apply for the positions.
Candidates who will be selected for the BSNL NATS programme 2022 will have to serve a notice period of almost 1 year and they will be provided a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000.
BSNL NATS 2022: Eligibility and Number of Vacancies
The BSNL apprenticeship programme 2022 will be conducted by the BSNL Bhopal Circle. The total number of apprentice positions available is 55. Candidates should fulfil the below criteria to be eligible for the BSNL NATS 2022 programme.
Candidates should have a technical or non-technical diploma degree from a well-recognised institute or they must have completed their graduation.
The upper age limit of candidates should not be more or less than 25 years on 30 June 2019. However, there is some age relaxation for candidates like SC, ST, PWD, and ex-servicemen as per government rules. The SC, ST, and PWD have an age relaxation of 5 years while the OBC candidates have an age relaxation of 3 years.
The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the final marks scored in their graduation or diploma degree.
BSNL NATS 2022: Last Date To Apply
The last date of applying for NATS 2022 is Saturday, 23 July 2022. After the last date, no application will be entertained, therefore candidates should preferably apply before 23 July 2022.
BSNL NATS Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
Candidates who want to apply for the 55 apprentice positions of BSNL should follow the below given easy and simple steps.
Visit the official NATS website (portal.mhrdnats.gov.in).
On the homepage, search an option for 'New Registration'.
Register yourself by filling details like name, address, email, contact number, and so on.
Once the registration process is complete you will get login details, that is, username and password.
Now log in on the NATS portal by entering your username and password.
Click on the link 'BSNL NATS Recruitment Program 2022' and a form will be displayed on your screen.
Enter all the details mentioned in the form and upload the required qualification certificates.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Download and print your BSNL NATS application form 2022 for future reference.
