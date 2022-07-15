ADVERTISEMENT

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 Released: Check tnpsc.gov.in; Admit Card Details

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Admit cards have been released on tnpsc.gov.in, download from the website soon.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
i

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 on the website for the candidates to download. It is important to be noted by the candidates who will appear for the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 that the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Tickets 2022 are available on the official website. The website that the candidates should visit to check and download the admit card is tnpsc.gov.in.

As the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 has been already released, candidates should download them soon from the website - tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022 is an important document that all the candidates should carry on the day of the exam. They should check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading them from the website.

Candidates can go through all the latest updates and details on the Combined Civil Services Examination 4 on the official website of the TNPSC - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Important Details on the Admit Card

It is to be noted that the written exam of the TNPSC Group 4 services is scheduled to be officially conducted on 24 July 2022 for all the candidates who have registered for the examination.

Before the examination commences, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially released the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 on the website so that the candidates have time to download it.

It is crucial to check all the details on the admit card carefully before the exam begins so that there are no problems on the important examination date.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022: Steps to Download

Here are a few simple steps that all the candidates should follow to download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 online:

  • Go to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) - tnpsc.gov.in.

  • Tap on the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 link that is activated on the homepage.

  • Enter the required credentials properly to log in to your account.

  • Verify the entered credentials and click on submit.

  • The TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2022 will appear on your screen.

  • Download the hall ticket from the website and check all the mentioned details properly.

  • Take a printout of the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket and carry the same on the exam day.

