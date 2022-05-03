India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Over 38,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply

India Post has officially announced bumper vacancies for youngsters searching for government jobs in the Department of Post.

The India Post has recruited more than 38 thousand people for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in post offices all around the country. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts as BPM/ABPM/Dak Sevaks in different states. The Department of Posts has officially invited applications from eligible candidates.