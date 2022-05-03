India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Over 38,000 Vacancies, Know How To Apply
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Here are all the details on the recruitment drive.
India Post has officially announced bumper vacancies for youngsters searching for government jobs in the Department of Post.
The India Post has recruited more than 38 thousand people for Gramin Dak Sevak posts in post offices all around the country. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts as BPM/ABPM/Dak Sevaks in different states. The Department of Posts has officially invited applications from eligible candidates.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the official website for more updates on the Post Office Recruitment 2022 being held by the Department of Posts.
Candidates can find more details about the recruitment drive on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
Candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment drive can also register via the official website.
It is important to note that the registration process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak officially started on 2 May 2022 and is scheduled to end on 5 June 2022.
The official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, contains the Post Office Recruitment 2022 notification.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria and Application Fees
The eligibility criteria states that a candidate applying for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak should be a Class 10 graduate in Math and English from a recognised Board of School Education.
The age limit mentioned in the notification is 18-40 years. Candidates who fall under this age group can apply for the post.
The Post Office Recruitment 2022 notification also mentions that the application fee is Rs 100 for all the posts. The fee has to be paid online only.
However, female candidates, SC/ ST candidates, differently-abled candidates, and trans women candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Application Link
To apply for the post, candidates have to visit the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, and click on the India Post GDS Recruitment link available on the homepage.
It is important to note that candidates will have to apply online for the post via the link mentioned in the notification.
