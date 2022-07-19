TNPSC Recruitment 2022 Begins: How To Apply for the Post of Assistant Director

TNPSC Recruitment 2022 for the post of assistant director begins. Check details here.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Recruitment 2022 for the post of assistant director has started. Interested and eligible candidates should note that there are almost 11 vacancies available for the post of assistant director, and they can apply online for the same through the official website (tnpsc.gov.in).
According to the official TNPSC Recruitment 2022 notification released on the website, the recruitment is being held to fill almost 11 assistant director vacancies in various departments like social welfare and women empowerment.
The TNPSC Recruitment Exam 2022 for the post of assistant director will be conducted on Saturday, 5 November 2022. The examination will be a CBT (computer-based test) held in two sessions. Candidates who will be successful in the first session will become eligible for the session 2 exam. The combined scores of both the sessions will decide the final eligibility of the candidates.
Candidates interested in applying for the TNPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 should follow the steps below:
Go to the official website – tnpsc.gov.in.
On the home page, look for the registration link.
Click on the registration link and enter your details correctly.
Complete the registration process and note down your registration number and password.
On the home page, go to the section ' Announcement/Press Note What's New.'
Under this section, search for the TNPSC Recruitment 2022 link 'Post of Assistant Director' (direct link).
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to the 'Candidate Login' page.
Enter your credentials like registration number and password.
Hit the submit button.
The recruitment form will appear on the screen.
Enter all the details and complete the payment.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
You will get a successful message on your registered mobile number and email.
Note down the application number and password for future use.
