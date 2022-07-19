ITBPF SI Recruitment 2022: Application Process begins, How To Apply for 37 Posts

ITBPF SI Recruitment 2022 has started on the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Check details here.
ITBPF (Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force) recruitment 2022 has started for Sub-Inspector (SI) posts (Overseer) Group B-Non Gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the 37 vacant posts on the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Selected candidates will get an opportunity to serve anywhere in India and will be governed by ITBPF ACT, rules and regulations. Candidates should remember that they can apply for the ITBPF SI posts only through the online mode. No other mode of application will be entertained. Also, candidates should check all the details like eligibility, age limit, educational qualification before applying for the posts. The application of non-eligible candidates will not be accepted under any circumstances.
The online application process for the ITBPF SI Recruitment 2022 started from Saturday, 16 July 2022. Candidates should note that the last date of submitting the application form is Sunday, 14 August 2022. Applicants should submit their application forms before the last date because after that no application will be entertained.
The total number of SI posts for the ITBPF Recruitment 2022 is 37. Here is the complete list of the male and female posts available.
The total number of Male posts is 32 including UR (7), SC (5), ST (2), OBC (15), and EWS (3).
The total number of Female posts is 5 including UR (1), SC (1), ST (0), OBC (3), and EWS (0).
Interested & eligible candidates should follow the below steps to apply for the 2022 ITBPF SI Recruitment.
Vist the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
Register yourself as new candidate and note down the registration number and password that will be sent to your registered email & mobile number.
Go to the homepage, visit the 'News' section and click on the link 'ADVERTISEMENT OF SUB INSPECTOR (OVERSEER) RECRUITMENT 2022 IN ITBPF.'
Once you click on the above link, a PDF file will open on your computer screen containing all the details related the 2022 ITBPF Sub-Inspector (OVERSEER) Recruitment.
Go to the direct link and an application form will appear on the screen.
Fill all the details including registration number, password, etc.
Verify the captcha.
Submit the application form and complete the fee payment.
The application process for ITBPF Sub-Inspector (OVERSEER) Recruitment 2022 will be complete once a successful message will be displayed on your screen and also sent to your registered email.
Note down the application number and password for future use.
