UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 for Grade-II Technician Posts: Check Details Here

UPRVUNL, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, has started the online recruitment process for the posts of Grade-II Technicians. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications through the official website, uprvunl.org.

To get selected for the Technician Grade-II posts, candidates have to qualify a two round examination including a computer based test (CBT). The examination will be followed by a document verification process in which the successful candidates have to show and verify their valid documents. Candidates who will fail to verify their documents due to any reason will be disqualified.