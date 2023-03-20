Rajasthan SET 2023 Admit Card on 21 March: Check sso.rajasthan.gov.in; Details

The Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card date is announced on the website for concerned candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara is getting ready to release the Rajasthan SET Exam Admit Card 2023 on Tuesday, 21 March 2023, for all candidates who have registered for the exam. It is important to note that the Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card will be declared on the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates to check and download. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website on Tuesday if they want to download the admit card on time.
The Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card is an important document that all concerned candidates should carry during the exam day. To know more about the admit card release details, one must go through the announcements on the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the exam.
The Guru Govind Tribal University in Banswara is the exam conducting body and it updates the latest details on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to access. Everyone should download the admit card from the website on time.
As per the latest official details available as of now, the Rajasthan SET 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on 26 March, for all candidates who registered for the same. Every student must take note of the exam date and appear for it on time.
Candidates who are preparing to appear for the exam must carry certain important documents on the exam day such as aadhar card, voter card or any other id card.
Let's take a look at the steps that you should follow to download the Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card online:
Visit the official website - sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
Provide your registered login details in the blank space.
Click on submit and the Rajasthan SET admit card will display on your screen.
Download the SET hall ticket from the website and go through the details printed on it carefully.
