GATE 2023 Result Declared: Download From gate.iitk.ac.in; Know Scorecard Details

GATE 2023 result is declared on the official website for candidates to check their scores.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has formally declared the result for the GATE 2023 (Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering) Thursday, 16 March, for candidates who were waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the GATE 2023 result is available on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in – for candidates to check and download. You have to find the active result link to check your scores and see carefully if you have qualified for the aptitude test.
All concerned candidates should note that the GATE 2023 result is released recently. One should go through the details stated on the result as soon as possible. Candidates are advised to check other important announcements and details mentioned on the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. It is important for everyone to stay updated with the latest announcements from IIT Kanpur.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced the GATE results for this year as per schedule. The scorecards will also be declared soon so concerned candidates must stay alert.
According to the latest details, the Graduate Aptitude Test of Engineering, GATE 2023 exam was formally conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were eagerly waiting for the results to be declared.
As of now, IIT Kanpur has only announced the GATE 2023 result. Candidates can check their marks online and see if they have qualified for the exam.
Let's take a look at the steps that students should follow to check the GATE 2023 result online:
Go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
On the homepage, you will find a link that states GATE Result 2023
Click on the link and enter your registered details
The GATE result will appear on your screen
Check the scores and other personal details on the result carefully
