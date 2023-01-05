Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-up Round 2 Registration Starts; Know Dates

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 mop-up round 2 registration begins.
(Photo: iStock)
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has officially opened the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 for all candidates. Candidates can apply online for the NEET UG mop-up round for leftover seats of the BDS course. The official website that one should visit to take part in the registration process is bfuhs.ac.in. The website contains all the important details for interested candidates to stay updated.
The Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration window for round 2 will remain active for the students till the last date. Candidates can access the registration form on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in whenever they want. According to the latest official details, the registration process is scheduled to end on 11 January 2023. Candidates should know the updates.
According to the details mentioned on the Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 2 mop-up round schedule, the provisional merit list is decided to release on 12 January 2023.
As per the latest details, candidates can join the allotted college and course on 14 January 2023.
These are all the important dates that candidates should remember while taking part in the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 mop-up session. They must complete the required steps accordingly and be present for the counselling.
Here are the simple steps you must follow to apply for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 mop-up round online:
Visit the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.
Click on the link that states Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 mop-up round registration on the homepage.
Key in your login credentials carefully in the provided space.
Fill out the application form and upload scanned copies of the documents as per the measurements.
Pay the Punjab NEET UG 2022 counselling registration fee online via the portal.
Click on submit after completing all the steps.
Download the form from the website and take a printout of the same for your reference.
