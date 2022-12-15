NEET 2023 Exam Date: NMC’s MBBS Schedule Points Delay in NEET UG Exam - Details
NEET 2023 Exam Date: NMC's MBBS calendar suggests there may be a delay in the NEET UG exam - check details here.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially announced the NEET Exam Date for the upcoming year. Although, no official exam dates have been announced by the concerned officials yet, it is likely that the NEET UG Exam 2023 will be conducted in May next year.
National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a revised MBBS academic calendar recently on its official website, nmc.org.in. According to the schedule, the admission process of first year candidates will be completed by 15 December 2023. This indicates that the NEET 2023 Exam might be slightly delayed. However, no official confirmation has been given by the NTA officials yet.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on NEET UG Exam 2023 dates.
It is crucial to note that all colleges adhere to the academic year established centrally for medical education. This is also consistent with the fresh group of students who would enrol the next academic year.
It might be assumed that commencing the fresh batch of MBBS before the end of November might prove to be a bit of a challenging given that the first year of this year's batch finished in December itself.
Considering all the scenarios, it is expected that undergraduate NEET counselling may come to an end by the first week of November. The examination would likely be held around three to four months before the counselling, which MCC estimates will take about two months to complete.
Approximately, more than 15 lakh candidates are awaiting the NEET UG Exam 2023 date. The exam is held annually for candidates who want to seek medical education across different medical colleges of the country.
NEET UG Exam 2023: Exam Date
With the release of NMC's MBBS calendar, it is assumed that the NEET Exam 2023 will be likely held in the months of June or July. If the exam would be conducted in May, the results will be out by June or July and the the counselling may start from August. This means there will be a gap of more than 3 months in the admission process, which seems to be unlikely.
Keep visiting the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in for important details.
Topics: NEET UG NEET UG exam dates NEET Exam 2023
