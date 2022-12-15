NEET 2023 Exam Date: NMC’s MBBS Schedule Points Delay in NEET UG Exam - Details

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially announced the NEET Exam Date for the upcoming year. Although, no official exam dates have been announced by the concerned officials yet, it is likely that the NEET UG Exam 2023 will be conducted in May next year.

National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a revised MBBS academic calendar recently on its official website, nmc.org.in. According to the schedule, the admission process of first year candidates will be completed by 15 December 2023. This indicates that the NEET 2023 Exam might be slightly delayed. However, no official confirmation has been given by the NTA officials yet.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on NEET UG Exam 2023 dates.