NEET PG 2023 Exam On 5 March; Candidates will be able to Register At nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023 Registration to begin soon on nbe.edu.in
(Photo: The Quint)
National Board of Examinations has released the date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test post graduate, NEET PG 2023. The exam will be conducted on 5 March 2023. The authorities have not yet announced the official date for registration. However, considering the past trends, the NEET PG registration will begin in second week of January 2023. The schedule will soon be released available on the official website at nbe.edu.in.
Candidates appear for NEET PG to get admissions in top medical colleges and pursue post graduate medical courses. It is a national level exam that is conducted every year and lakhs of students appear for the exam. Candidates must know that they cannot sit for the exam without registering themselves.
The registration link will be activated on . Candidates will be able to register by entering login credentials, filling up application form with required details, uploading necessary documents and paying the fee.
The admit card for NEET PG 2023 will be released in last week of February. Candidates will have to enter their registration details to check and download the admit card.
Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in case they forget their admit card. Along with NEET PG examination, the dates for the NEET MDS exam, DNB, FNGE and other examinations have also been announced by the NBE.
Other details like the release of application forms, information bulletins, etc. will be released in due course of time on NBE official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Keep a look on the websites for more details and updates.
