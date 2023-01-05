NEET PG 2023 Exam On 5 March; Candidates will be able to Register At nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examinations has released the date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test post graduate, NEET PG 2023. The exam will be conducted on 5 March 2023. The authorities have not yet announced the official date for registration. However, considering the past trends, the NEET PG registration will begin in second week of January 2023. The schedule will soon be released available on the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Candidates appear for NEET PG to get admissions in top medical colleges and pursue post graduate medical courses. It is a national level exam that is conducted every year and lakhs of students appear for the exam. Candidates must know that they cannot sit for the exam without registering themselves.