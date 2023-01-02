NEET UG, JEE, CUET Examination Calendar 2023: All Important Dates and More

Check Out the NEET UG, JEE, and CUET Examination Calendar 2023 below.
(Photo: iStock)
NEET UG, JEE, and CUET Entrance Examination 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently issued the examination schedules of the most important entrance examinations like NEET UG, JEE, ICAR AIEEA, and CUET that are going to be held in 2023.
The full examination schedule of all these entrance examinations are mentioned later in the post. You can also follow the direct link [nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221215230915.pdf].
Candidates who are going to appear for the NEET-UG, JEE, ICAR AIEEA, and CUET 2023 must check these examination calendars to know the essential details like registration date, examination date, admit card release date, and result dates.
Registration Start Date: 2nd week of January 2023
Registration End Date: Last week of February 2023
Admit Card Release Date: 3rd week of May 2023
Examination Date: 7 May 2023
Result Date: Expected in July 2023
Registration Starts: February 2023
Registration Ends: Last week of March 2023
Examination Dates: 21 to 31 May 2023
Admit Card Release Date: 3rd week of April
Result Date: Expected in July 2023
Registration Date (Session 1): 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023
Registration Date (Session 2): 7 February to 7 March 2023
Admit Card Release Date for Session 1: 3rd week of January
Registration Date for Session 2: Ending week of March
Examination Dates for Session 1: 24 to 31 January 2023
Examination Dates for Session 2: 6 to 12 April 2023
Registration Start Date: 30 April 2023
Registration End Date: 4 May 2023
Admit Card Release Date: 29 May to 4 June 2023
Examination Date: 4 June 2023
Result Date: 18 June 2023 (Expected)
Besides the exam dates mentioned above, the important dates of some other entrance examinations that will be held in 2023 are:
ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Date: 26 to 29 April 2023
WBJEE 2023 Exam Date: 30 April 2023
VITEEE 2023 Exam Date: 17 to 23 April 2023
IIT JAM 2023: 12 February 2023
KCET 2023 Exam Date: 3rd week of June 2023
MHT CET 2023: 15 to 20 June 2023
