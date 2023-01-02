NEET UG, JEE, CUET Examination Calendar 2023: All Important Dates and More

NEET UG, JEE, and CUET Entrance Examination 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently issued the examination schedules of the most important entrance examinations like NEET UG, JEE, ICAR AIEEA, and CUET that are going to be held in 2023.

The full examination schedule of all these entrance examinations are mentioned later in the post. You can also follow the direct link [nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20221215230915.pdf].

Candidates who are going to appear for the NEET-UG, JEE, ICAR AIEEA, and CUET 2023 must check these examination calendars to know the essential details like registration date, examination date, admit card release date, and result dates.