Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List for Mop up Round is Out
Candidates who have registered for Punjab NEET UG mop up round can check the schedule on bfuhs.ac.in
Punjab's NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list for the mop-up round has been released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS). Candidates who had registered for Punjab NEET UG mop-up round counselling will get access to the provisional merit list on the official website at bfuhs.ac.in. The final merit list will be released today, 12 December 2022, around 5 PM.
The merit list for the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round has been prepared considering the details filled in by the candidates. The merit list includes names of candidates who wish to participate in NEET UG mop-up round counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses, session 2022 in the government, private Medical/Dental colleges, and minority institutes in the state of Punjab.
The Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional result will be released by BFUHS on 14 December while the final seat allotment result will be out on 15 December 2022. Candidates selected in the Punjab NEET UG mop-up round will have to report to their allotted colleges between 16 December and 17 December 2022.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Schedule
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional merit list- 11 December 2022
Final provisional merit list- 12 December 2022 (5 PM)
Processing of Seat Allotment- 13 December 2022
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round provisional result- 14 December 2022
Punjab NEET UG mop-up round final seat allotment- 15 December 2022 (5 PM)
Reporting at allotted colleges- 16 to 17 December 2022
