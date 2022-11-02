Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Released; Details

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has officially declared the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) round 2 provisional allotment list on Tuesday, 1 November. One must go to the official website to check and download the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List. It is important to note that the provisional allotment list is formally released on bfuhs.ac.in so that it is easier for the candidates to access it.

Candidates are requested to download the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List soon from the website. They can also go through the latest updates from the university on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. It is important to note that this is the provisional allotment list for interested candidates.