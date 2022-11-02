Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Released; Details

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List is declared.
The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has officially declared the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET PG) round 2 provisional allotment list on Tuesday, 1 November. One must go to the official website to check and download the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List. It is important to note that the provisional allotment list is formally released on bfuhs.ac.in so that it is easier for the candidates to access it.
Candidates are requested to download the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List soon from the website. They can also go through the latest updates from the university on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. It is important to note that this is the provisional allotment list for interested candidates.
According to the official details available on the website, candidates whose names are mentioned on the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List have to pay the balance fee and join their respective colleges by 5 pm on 5 November.
It is also important to note that those candidates who have accepted their seat allocation in round 2 and subsequent rounds will not be allowed to withdraw from their seats.
Here are the simple steps candidates must follow to download the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Provisional Allotment List:
Go to the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.
Click on the tab that says "NEET PG 2022" on the homepage of the website.
Now, tap on the link that mentions the NEET PG counselling 2022 round 2 provisional allotment list on the website.
The provisional allotment list will open on your screen.
Take a look at the list carefully.
Download the provisional allotment list from the website.
Save a copy of the list on your device to take a look at it whenever necessary.
