DU Admissions 2022: DU UG Round 2 Merit List Released; Check Latest Details Here

The University of Delhi (DU) has formally announced the undergraduate (UG) admission CSAS round 2 merit list today, Monday, 31 October. The DU Admissions 2022 UG first merit list was declared earlier for the interested candidates. Now, students can check and download the DU UG Round 2 Merit List from the official website. The websites that one should visit to check and download the merit list are - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. The official websites lists the latest updates.

The DU Admissions 2022 UG merit lists are declared online only. To check the DU UG Round 2 Merit List, one has to keep their CUET login details handy. The process to check the merit list is mentioned on the websites - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. Candidates are requested to follow the rules and download the second merit list soon.