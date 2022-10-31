DU Admissions 2022: DU UG Round 2 Merit List Released; Check Latest Details Here
DU UG Round 2 Merit List released: Know how to download the merit list from admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.
The University of Delhi (DU) has formally announced the undergraduate (UG) admission CSAS round 2 merit list today, Monday, 31 October. The DU Admissions 2022 UG first merit list was declared earlier for the interested candidates. Now, students can check and download the DU UG Round 2 Merit List from the official website. The websites that one should visit to check and download the merit list are - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. The official websites lists the latest updates.
The DU Admissions 2022 UG merit lists are declared online only. To check the DU UG Round 2 Merit List, one has to keep their CUET login details handy. The process to check the merit list is mentioned on the websites - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in. Candidates are requested to follow the rules and download the second merit list soon.
It is important to note that the University of Delhi (DU) released the DU CSAS round 2 merit list on Monday. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to the university must check the list carefully.
DU UG Round 2 Merit List: Important Details
Candidates can check the DU UG CSAS Round 2 Merit List and save it for further requirements during the admission process. Selected students must accept the allocated seats within the deadline.
According to the latest official details, the last date to accept the allocated seat is 1 November, 4:59 pm. The ones who will not accept their seat within the deadline, will not be allowed to appear in the next round of allocation.
All the details are available on admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in for the candidates to stay updated.
They can go through the updates after downloading the Round 2 merit list from the websites.
DU UG CSAS Round 2 Merit List: Steps to Download
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the DU UG CSAS Round 2 Merit List online:
Go to the website - admission.uod.ac.in or du.ac.in.
Click on the link that states DU UG Round 2 Merit List on the homepage.
Enter your details such as CUET Application Number, Password, and Captcha Code to log in to your account.
The second allotment list will appear on your screen.
Check the details on the merit list carefully to see if you have been selected.
Download the DU UG Round 2 merit list from the website and save a copy on your device.
