UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Last Date Today; Check Details

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh is ready to officially close the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 Counselling Registration window today, Tuesday, 25 October.

Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling process through the official website. The website that one should visit to complete the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration is upneet.gov.in. All the latest details are available on the website.

It is important to note that the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration is taking place online only. One can go through the important dates and other details on upneet.gov.in. Candidates must remember that the registration window is set to close today, Tuesday, so they should complete the application process as soon as possible on the mentioned website.