UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration Last Date Today; Check Details

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration to end today, 25 October.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh is ready to officially close the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 Counselling Registration window today, Tuesday, 25 October.
Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling process through the official website. The website that one should visit to complete the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration is upneet.gov.in. All the latest details are available on the website.
It is important to note that the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration is taking place online only. One can go through the important dates and other details on upneet.gov.in. Candidates must remember that the registration window is set to close today, Tuesday, so they should complete the application process as soon as possible on the mentioned website.
To complete the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration, one has to keep their NEET PG roll number and email ID handy. The registration guidelines are already present on the website, so candidates will not face any problems.
It is important to note that the candidates who registered in Round 1 do not have to register again. Fresh candidates must register by paying the NEET PG 2022 counselling fee of Rs 3,000.
According to the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 schedule, the security fee can be paid till 29 October. The UP NEET PG 2022 counselling merit list is set to be declared on 28 October.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to complete the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling Round 2 registration:
Visit the website - upneet.gov.in.
Click on the option that states UP NEET PG 2022 counselling Round 2 Registration.
Enter your NEET PG Roll Number and email ID to log in to the registration form.
Fill out the application form carefully and upload the required documents.
Click on submit after checking the details.
Download the form from the website for future reference.
