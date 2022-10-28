NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: MCC Allows To Change Nationality; Details

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round nationality-changing documents are mentioned here.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released a notice allowing the candidates of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) to edit their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round. It is important to note that interested candidates must change their nationality soon. They must follow the deadline that is decided by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To change their nationality, candidates have to send their relevant documents through the email - nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com.
Candidates are requested to check the latest details about the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round on the website - mcc.nic.in. According to the official announcement made by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the last date to change nationality is 29 October, till 10 am. Candidates must note down the important dates and stay informed.
All the details about the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round are available on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to access. They can go through the announcements made by MCC recently.
The NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round nationality changing notice is also available on the website - mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates can go through the important dates and complete the necessary steps on time.
Nobody will be allowed to change their nationality after the last date and time are over. Interested candidates should send their documents only via email - nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com.
Here is the list of documents you should email to change the nationality in the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round:
Documents confirming that the sponsorer is an NRI.
Relationship of NRI with the candidate according to the Supreme Court orders.
Duly notarized affidavit from the sponsorer that states he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate. It should also mention the relationship of the sponsorer with the candidate is in accordance with the court order.
Embassy certificate of the sponsorer (certificate from the consulate)
NEET scorecard of the candidate.
Family tree notarized by tehsildar.
