NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: MCC Allows To Change Nationality; Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released a notice allowing the candidates of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) to edit their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round. It is important to note that interested candidates must change their nationality soon. They must follow the deadline that is decided by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). To change their nationality, candidates have to send their relevant documents through the email - nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com.

Candidates are requested to check the latest details about the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round on the website - mcc.nic.in. According to the official announcement made by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the last date to change nationality is 29 October, till 10 am. Candidates must note down the important dates and stay informed.