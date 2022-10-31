CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result Declared: Check Website; Details Here
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result: Download the result from csab.nic.in to check the list.
The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has formally declared the special round one allotment result for the candidates who were eagerly waiting for it. Candidates should note that the CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result is released on the official website. The website that one should visit to download the allotment result is csab.nic.in. It is important to note that the official website contains all the latest updates from the board so the candidates can go through them.
Candidates are requested to download the CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result soon from the website. To check the special allotment result, one has to log in to the official website – csab.nic.in.
Candidates have been eagerly waiting for the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) to release the result on the website. The seat allotment result is finally out.
It is important to note that the CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result is declared online only. Candidates must check and save a copy of the same on their devices for future reference.
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result: Important Dates
To download the CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result from the website, candidates have to keep their login details handy. They have to enter their JEE main application number, password, and security pin to view the result.
According to the official details from the allocation board, the freeze, slide, and float processes are set to start on 30 October and end on 1 November. The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on 3 November.
All the important dates are available on the website – csab.nic.in – so interested candidates can take a look at them.
CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result: How to Download
Here are the steps everyone should follow to download the CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result online:
Visit the official website of the allocation board – csab.nic.in.
Click on the link that states CSAB Special round 1 seat allotment result on the homepage.
Enter your details in the required space such as the JEE main application number, password, and security pin.
The seat allotment result will be displayed on your device.
Check the names on the allotment list properly.
Download the special Round 1 seat allotment result from the website.
Save a copy of the same on your device so that you can refer to it whenever required.
