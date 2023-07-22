NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice-Filling to Start Today; Important Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to start the choice-filling process for the first round of NEET UG Counselling 2023 today, Saturday, 22 July 2023. Candidates who have already completed the registration process can finish the NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice filling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. It is important to go through the details carefully before filling in your choices. All the latest announcements are mentioned on the website for those who want to know.

The NEET UG Counselling 2023 choice-filling process is set to begin on Saturday, 22 July. Candidates are requested to keep their login details ready before they fill in their choice. They can also go through the important dates on the website - mcc.nic.in before completing the choice-filling process. One should know the correct steps to fill in their counselling choices.