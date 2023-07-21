UP BTech Counselling 2023 Schedule Declared: Download From Website; Details Here

The UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule is declared recently for interested candidates. Everyone should note that the UP BTech counselling schedule is available on the official website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who want to take a look at the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission counselling dates must go to the site and find the download link. Interested and eligible candidates can take part in the counselling process but they have to complete the required steps on time. Everyone should know the details.

As per the latest official details, the UP BTech counselling 2023 process will be held in seven rounds. Candidates must complete the registration steps on time to appear for the counselling. One must save a copy of the UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule from the website - uptac.admissions.nic.in. You can refer to the schedule whenever you want.