UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Announced: Direct Link To Check EO AO APFC Results Here

UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result 2023 Declared on upsc.gov.in. Check cut-off scores here.
(Photo: iStock)
UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Office (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Exam 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
Candidates who participated in the UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 can download and check their result PDF on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps. The examination was held by the concerned officials on 2 July across different examination centers.
The UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill 577 vacant posts including 418 EO/AO posts and 159 APFC posts. Candidates who will qualify the written test will be eligible to appear in the interview round, and have to fill the detailed application form (DAF).
Go to the official website, upsconline.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, go to the "What's New" section.
Click on the direct link for downloading the UPSC EPFO Result 2023.
The UFSC EPFO Result PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the result carefully.
Find your name and roll number in the result list.
Download, save, and print a copy of your result for future reference.
