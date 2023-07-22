UPSC EPFO Result 2023 Announced: Direct Link To Check EO AO APFC Results Here

UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result 2023 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the results of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Office (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) Exam 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who participated in the UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 can download and check their result PDF on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps. The examination was held by the concerned officials on 2 July across different examination centers.