NEET MDS 2024 Result Declared: How To Download, Cut-off and Qualifying Scores

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially declared the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters in Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 for concerned candidates. All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date can download the NEET MDS 2024 Result from the official website - nbe.edu.in. One must go through the scores mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it from the site. The latest details are updated online.

Candidates were eagerly waiting for the NEET MDS 2024 Result to be declared because they wanted to check their scores. The results link is activated now on the website - nbe.edu.in. The officials have also announced the cut-off as well as the minimum qualifying marks for different categories. Candidates must check the latest announcements after downloading the NEET MDS result.