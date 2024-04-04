NEET MDS 2024 Result Declared: How To Download, Cut-off and Qualifying Scores

NEET MDS 2024 Result is announced on the official website for candidates.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially declared the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters in Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 for concerned candidates. All candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date can download the NEET MDS 2024 Result from the official website - nbe.edu.in. One must go through the scores mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it from the site. The latest details are updated online.
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the NEET MDS 2024 Result to be declared because they wanted to check their scores. The results link is activated now on the website - nbe.edu.in. The officials have also announced the cut-off as well as the minimum qualifying marks for different categories. Candidates must check the latest announcements after downloading the NEET MDS result.
Keep your login credentials ready before checking the NEET MDS 2024 scores. You will not be allowed to check the scores and personal details on the result without entering the correct login details so keep them ready to avoid any delay.
According to the latest official details, the NEET MDS 2024 was formally conducted on 18 March, for all registered candidates. The exam will allow candidates to get admission to different MDS courses of the 2024-25 admission session.
As per the details on the notification, the minimum qualifying/eligibility criteria for the General/EWS category is 50th percentile and the cut-off score is 263. Candidates should note the score.
For the SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) category, the minimum qualifying criteria is 40th percentile. The cut-off score is 230 out of 960.
The latest official details suggest that the individual scorecard will be available for download on or after 12 April. You must keep a close eye on the site to download your NEET MDS scorecard on time.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the NEET MDS 2024 result online:
Visit either of the official websites - nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
Click on the active option that states "NEET MDS 2024 Result" on the homepage.
Enter the asked registration details and tap on submit.
The NEET MDS result will open on a new page and you can check the scores.
Download and save a copy.
