ICAI CA Exam Date 2024: Revised Schedule For May Exams Announced At icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final May 2024 examinations on 19 March 2024.

As per the official notice from ICAI, the Intermediate Course examination Group I will be conducted on 3, 5 and 9 May 2024 and Group II will be conducted on 11, 15 and 17 May 2024. The Group I final examination will be conducted on 2, 4 and 8 May 2024 and Group II will be conducted on 10, 14 and 16 May 2024. International Taxation Assessment Test is scheduled to be conducted on 14 and 16 May 2024.