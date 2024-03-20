ICAI CA Exam Date 2024: Revised Schedule For May Exams Announced At icai.org

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICAI CA Exam Date 2024: Revised Schedule For May Exams Announced At icai.org

Candidates can follow the steps to check the revised schedule of ICAI CA Exam in May 2024.
Shivangani Singh
Education
Updated:

ICAI CA May 2024 exams schedule below

(Photo: iStock)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the revised dates of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final May 2024 examinations on 19 March 2024.

As per the official notice from ICAI, the Intermediate Course examination Group I will be conducted on 3, 5 and 9 May 2024 and Group II will be conducted on 11, 15 and 17 May 2024. The Group I final examination will be conducted on 2, 4 and 8 May 2024 and Group II will be conducted on 10, 14 and 16 May 2024. International Taxation Assessment Test is scheduled to be conducted on 14 and 16 May 2024.

The official notice, “no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule mentioned above, being declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority.”

How to Check ICAI CA Inter, Final May 2024 Revised Dates?

Step 1: Visit the official website at icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Important Announcements section and click on "Important Announcement - Reschedulement of Chartered Accountant Examinations

Step 3: A PDF will open on the screen, download the PDF and save it for further reference.

Published: 20 Mar 2024,02:15 PM IST

