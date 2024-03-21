NEET PG 2024 Exam Preponed To This Date; Revised Schedule Here

National Medical Commission, NMC has preponed the NEET PG 2024 examination date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses exam date has been revised and has been rescheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The NEET PG 2024 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

The results will be declared on July 15, 2024 and the counselling process will be conducted from August 5 to October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024.

The Commission has decided that the cut off date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG 2024 to be August 15, 2024. Candidates appearing for for the NEET PG examination can check their results on the official website of NBE.