Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET PG 2024 Exam Preponed To This Date; Revised Schedule Here

NEET PG 2024 Exam Preponed To This Date; Revised Schedule Here

Check the new schedule of NEET PG 2024 exam. The candidates can prepare for exam and results as per the information
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

NEET PG 2024 new exam date is announced on the website for interested candidates.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET PG 2024 new exam date is announced on the website for interested candidates.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

National Medical Commission, NMC has preponed the NEET PG 2024 examination date. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses exam date has been revised and has been rescheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2024. The NEET PG 2024 examination was earlier scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024.

The results will be declared on July 15, 2024 and the counselling process will be conducted from August 5 to October 15, 2024. The academic session will begin on September 16, and the last date for joining is October 21, 2024.

The Commission has decided that the cut off date for completion of internship to become eligible for NEET PG 2024 to be August 15, 2024. Candidates appearing for for the NEET PG examination can check their results on the official website of NBE.

Also ReadNEET MDS 2024 Admit Card To Release Today At natboard.edu.in; Exam on 18 March

The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options in English language only. Candidates are required to select the appropriate answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the completion of the exam is 3 hours 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2024 Revised Schedule

  • Revised exam date of NEET PG-2024: June 23, 2024

  • NEET PG-2024 result declaration: By July 15, 2024

  • NEET PG-2024 Counselling: Aug 5, 2024 to Oct 15, 2024

  • Start of academic session: September 16, 2024

  • Last date of joining: October 21, 2024

How To Apply For NEET PG 2024?

  1. Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

  2. Click on "NEET-PG"

  3. Click on "New Registration" and enter the details like name, email id, mobile number etc.

  4. Click on "Submit"

  5. A user ID and password will be sent on registered email ID and mobile number

  6. Login and fill academic details in the application form

  7. Upload scanned copy of images in right size and format

  8. Pay the exam fee by any of the online modes such as net banking, debit/or credit cards

  9. Choose exam center

  10. Take printout of the application form for future reference

Also ReadBSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date & Time To Be Announced; Steps To Check

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT