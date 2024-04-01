JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Admit Card Released; Download From jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released admit cards of the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2024 Session 2 for all registered candidates. One should note that the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card is released for exams on 4, 5, and 6 April. Candidates who will sit for the entrance exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download the admit cards from the official website - jeemain.nta.ac.in. One must check the latest announcements on the site.

