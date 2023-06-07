JEE Advanced 2023 Provisional Answer Key Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in; Details Here

The JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key will be released soon on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, is getting ready to release the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key for interested and concerned candidates. Students who appeared for the JEE Advanced on the scheduled date must stay alert if they want to download the answer key on time. It is important to note that the JEE Advanced provisional answer key will be released on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in for all concerned candidates very soon.
Candidates should stay alert and download the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key as soon as it is released on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. They are requested to go through the details mentioned on the key properly after downloading it online. Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections against the JEE Advanced provisional answer key for a certain period.
The answer key will be declared on the official website by the exam-conducting body so that it is easier for candidates to check and download it. For all the latest updates and announcements regarding the provisional key, one must keep a close eye on the site.
According to the latest official details, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was formally conducted on 4 June by IIT Guwahati. The question papers for JEE Advanced were released on 5 June.
All candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key from 11 June to 12 June.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer key online:
Go to the site - jeeadv.ac.in.
Tap on the active link that states "JEE Advanced 2023 provisional answer keys" on the homepage.
A new page will display on the device.
Click on the link and the provisional key will open on your screen.
Go through the details mentioned on the answer key and download it from the website.
Take a printout of the same for future use.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)